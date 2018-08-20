England v India: Jonny Bairstow fractures finger in third Test

Media playback is not supported on this device 'That was painful' - Bairstow fractures finger

Jonny Bairstow is "hopeful" of batting in England's second innings of the third Test against India, despite suffering a broken finger.

Bairstow was keeping wicket when he was hit on the middle finger on his left hand by a delivery from James Anderson.

England are battling to save the game and closed day three on 23-0, chasing 521 for an unlikely victory.

"We are hopeful a bit more ice overnight and some more protection on my hand will help," said Bairstow.

"We are going to see how it is in the morning. It is a fracture, but it is not displaced, so that is a big thing."

Bairstow was in obvious pain after the delivery from Anderson struck the end of his finger. He left the playing area with a cap covering his hand and Jos Buttler took the gloves for the remainder of the day.

"It wobbled and I just copped it on the end," added the Yorkshire keeper. "It is part and parcel of this job. The first 30 seconds were horrendous."

Media playback is not supported on this device England v India: Virat Kohli scores a century as Joe Root's men struggle on day three

Bairstow was off the Trent Bridge field for most of the day as Virat Kohli's second century of the series helped India declare on 352-7 in the second innings.

If England, who lead the five-match series 2-0, are to salvage anything from this match, they must pull off the highest fourth-innings run-chase in Test cricket, or bat for two more days to earn a draw.

Even coming close to either of those feats would represent a huge improvement on their first-innings effort, when they lost all 10 wickets in a session to be bowled out for 161.

"I am not going to stand here and say we will win," assistant coach Paul Farbrace told Test Match Special. "But this is a chance to show character and learn from the first innings. It is also a chance to show we can adapt and play long innings, score runs in all sorts of conditions.

"The first innings wasn't good enough and now we have the opportunity to show we have got quality in the dressing room. We believe we have high-quality players, but the best way to show that is to score runs."

England dropped two more catches on day three to take their tally of missed chances in the series to 14.

"The biggest disappointment is the catching," added Farbrace. "When you see bowlers working as hard as they have, creating opportunities that are not taken, that must be demoralising.

"No-one means to drop catches but in tight games against the best teams in the world you have to take chances. You can't keep giving people opportunities to keep batting.

"The fielders will tell you they practise and practise. There is a danger it gets into their heads and confidence is a big thing when it comes to catching.

"We think we are practising hard and well. It probably comes down to concentration and confidence."