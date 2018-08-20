BBC Sport - Hugh Morris: Glamorgan chief executive disappointed with Aneurin Donald's exit
Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris says he is "very disappointed" with Aneurin Donald's decision to move to Hampshire.
The 21-year-old joins the Division One side initially on loan before moving permanently at the end of the season.
Donald rejected a new three-year contract with Glamorgan before joining Hampshire with the belief it could increase his chances of playing for England.