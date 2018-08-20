BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli hits century as Joe Root's men struggle on day three
- From the section Cricket
England face a huge challenge to save the third Test after a century from India captain Virat Kohli on day three, the hosts need 498 runs for an unlikely victory at Trent Bridge.
