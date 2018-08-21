County Championship: Sean Dickson's brilliant ton helps Kent to Leicestershire win

Sean Dickson
Sean Dickson's ton was his seventh in first-class cricket
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day three):
Leicestershire 220 & 227: Dearden 74, Klein 41; Thomas 5-91
Kent 195 & 253-2: Dickson 134*, Kuhn 96*
Kent (19pts) beat Leicestershire (4pts) by eight wickets
Scorecard

Kent batsman Sean Dickson hit a superb century to boost his side's promotion hopes with victory inside three days against Leicestershire.

The hosts resumed on 126-5 but could only add another 101 runs for the final five wickets, with Kent bowler Ivan Thomas ending with figures of 5-91.

Requiring 253 for victory, opener Dickson scored a brilliant unbeaten 134, with 14 fours and four sixes.

Heino Kuhn (96 not out) ended just shy of his ton as Kent eased to the win.

Coming together at 38-2, after an excellent new-ball spell by Mohammad Abbas brought him two wickets, Dickson and Kuhn carried their side home in the 55th over - a fine effort after conceding a 25-run first-innings deficit.

Victory moves Kent up to second in the table, pending the outcome of Sussex's game against Derbyshire, after earning 19 points, while Leicestershire take four.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC