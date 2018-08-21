County Championship: Durham complete easy win over Glamorgan

Chris Rushworth gained his 20th five-wicket haul in first class cricket as Durham beat Glamorgan

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day three): Glamorgan 154 & 111 Rushworth 5-28, Steel 2-7, McCarthy 2-11 Durham 295: Patel 95*, Lees 69; Smith 5-87 Durham (21 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by an innings and 30 runs Scorecard

Durham wrapped up a crushing victory over Glamorgan by an innings and 30 runs on day three in Cardiff.

Resuming on 79-7, Glamorgan were dismissed for 111 inside 8.2 overs with paceman Chris Rushworth (5-28) claiming the last three wickets.

It was a welcome win for Durham after three Championship defeats, while Glamorgan have now lost six matches of their last seven.

In the process, Durham won in Wales for the first time since 1995.

Both innings represented new low scores for Glamorgan against the visitors.