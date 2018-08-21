County Championship: Nick Browne leads Essex chase against Somerset at Taunton

Essex spinner Simon Harmer's 4-69 took his haul of Championship wickets to 38
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three):
Somerset 324: Trescothick 95; Siddle 5-80 & 202: Byrom 42; Harmer 4-69
Essex 191: Ten Doeschate 73 & 147-1: Browne 74*, Westley 43*
Essex (3 pts) need a further 189 runs to beat Somerset (6 pts)
Nick Browne and Tom Westley shared a potentially key second-wicket stand of 89 as Essex made a solid start to chasing a victory target of 336 on day three against Somerset at Taunton.

After resuming on their overnight 32-1, Somerset were bowled out for 202, Ed Byrom top scoring with 43, while Essex spinner Simon Harmer took 4-69.

Varun Chopra (25) helped Browne put on 58 for the first wicket.

Browne (74) and Westley (43) remained unparted as Essex closed on 147-1.

On a worn pitch starting to take spin, Somerset looked to have built a challenging lead.

But, so far, the only scalp Somerset have claimed is spinner Jack Leach's removal of Chopra, leg before wicket, leaving Essex still needing a further 189.

Somerset lost four wickets in adding 95 runs in the morning session, reaching lunch on 127-5 before adding a further 75 to set an imposing target.

But, although there may yet be more help for the Somerset spinners on a fourth-day pitch, the visitors were given a flying start by openers Chopra and Browne, who plundered 37 off the six overs of seam.

