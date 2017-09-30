County ins & outs - signings, departures and rumours

Stay up to date with the latest player signings, moves and speculation from all the counties with the 2019 season in full swing.

Counties can field one overseas player in County Championship and One-Day Cup matches, and two in Twenty20 Blast games.

Guide to abbreviations Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties KPK: Kolpak contract REL: Released RET: Retired YTH: From youth teams EUP: European Union passport UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport

Kolpak contracts are signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2018 season are included on the 2018 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.

DERBYSHIRE

Other news: Former director of cricket David Houghton has returned as head of cricket, while MCC head coach Steve Kirby has joined as assistant and bowling coach. T20 bowling coach Dominic Cork takes the head coach role in that format, replacing John Wright, who has taken on a new advisory role including recruitment and strategy. The county need a new T20 captain following Wilson's departure.

DURHAM

Other news: Overseas signing Bancroft will captain the county in the Championship and One-Day Cup, replacing the retired Collingwood and last year's overseas Tom Latham respectively. A Twenty20 captain will be appointed at a later date. Marcus North and James Franklin have replaced Geoff Cook and Jon Lewis as director of cricket and head coach respectively. Second XI and bowling coaches Neil Killeen and Alan Walker have swapped positions, while the county are looking to appoint a batting coach.

ESSEX

Other news: Simon Harmer will captain the T20 side in 2019, with Ryan ten Doeschate continuing in the other formats. Assistant coach Dimitri Mascarenhas has moved to Middlesex as T20 bowling coach and been replaced by ex-South Africa bowler Andre Nel. Batsman Tom Westley had been targeted by Kent but has signed a new contract.

GLAMORGAN

Overseas player: Shaun Marsh (Australia), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia, first half of season), Mitchell Marsh (Australia, for Twenty20 from 1 August)

Other news: Head coach Robert Croft left the club on 17 October. Ex-captain Mark Wallace returned as director of cricket in December, with Hugh Morris focusing on his role as chief executive after carrying out the dual role since 2013. Batting consultant Matthew Maynard has stepped up as interim head coach until the end of the season, while former Essex wicketkeeper James Foster has joined as a consultant for the Twenty20 campaign. Wicketkeeper Chris Cooke has taken over as Championship and One-Day Cup captain from Michael Hogan and Colin Ingram respectively.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Future departures: Batsman Will Tavare will retire at the end of the season.

Other news: T20 captain Klinger will also serve as a batting consultant.

HAMPSHIRE

Possible signings: Last year's overseas player Dale Steyn has hinted that he could return to Hampshire after the World Cup. Markram replaced Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, who pulled out of his spell after being selected for the World Cup.

Possible departures: All-rounder Liam Dawson is a reported target for Warwickshire.

Other news: Head coach Craig White has been replaced by former Ireland coach Adrian Birrell. He will be assisted by Alfonso Thomas and Jimmy Adams, who retired from playing at the end of last season. Fast bowler Fidel Edwards will only play red-ball cricket in 2019.

KENT

Other news: Heino Kuhn will captain Kent while skipper Sam Billings and vice-captain Joe Denly are at the Indian Premier League. Former England batsman Jonathan Trott will join the club's coaching team for the One-Day Cup. Kent had targeted Essex batsman Tom Westley, but he has signed a new contract at his current county.

LANCASHIRE

Other news: Skipper Liam Livingstone stepped down in November and has been replaced by Dane Vilas. As part of a coaching restructure, assistant coach Mark Chilton takes on the additional role of performance director, with U14s coach Karl Krikken becoming performance manager. Burns ended his overseas stint early for personal reasons.

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas player: Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

Possible signings: The county want to bring in an overseas T20 specialist. One-Day Cup captain Paul Horton retired from white-ball formats on 3 May with Twenty20 skipper Colin Ackermann taking over the captaincy for the final two games of the campaign. Horton will continue to lead the Championship side.

MIDDLESEX

Other news: Former Australia batsman Stuart Law has joined as head coach, assisted by ex-Hampshire keeper Nic Pothas. Law will coach in all formats, meaning last season's Twenty20 head coach Daniel Vettori has departed. Former Essex assistant Dimitri Mascarenhas will coach the bowlers during the T20 Blast. Batting coach David Houghton returned to Derbyshire as head of cricket in October, while former assistant coach Richard Johnson left to join Surrey in the same role.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Other news: Alex Wakely stepped down as captain on 6 June, and was replaced by Adam Rossington (County Championship) and Josh Cobb (T20 Blast).

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas player: James Pattinson (Australia, 19 April - 20 June), Dan Christian (Australia, for Twenty20), Ravichandran Ashwin (India, 30 June-16 July and from 10 September)

Other news: Seamer Harry Gurney has retired from first-class cricket but will continue to play in the limited-overs formats.

SOMERSET

Other news: All-rounder Peter Trego and spinner Max Waller have signed limited-overs-only contracts. Veteran former England batsman Marcus Trescothick is to retire at the end of the season.

SURREY

Others news: Middlesex assistant coach Richard Johnson has has joined Surrey in the same role.

SUSSEX

Overseas player: Mir Hamza (Pakistan, until 16 July), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, for Twenty20, first half of group stage), Alex Carey (Australia, for Twenty20)

Other news: All-rounder Luke Wright has retired from first-class cricket but will continue to play in the limited-overs formats. Batting coach Mike Yardy will leave Sussex at the end of July to take up the same role with New South Wales.

WARWICKSHIRE

Possible signings: Hampshire's Liam Dawson and Yorkshire's David Willey are reported targets.

Other news: Jeetan Patel will lead the club in all three formats after T20 captain Grant Elliott retired. Batting coach Tony Frost has given up his second XI responsibilities, with Ian Westwood stepping up from his position as development coach to take charge of the side.

WORCESTERSHIRE

Other news: Head coach Kevin Sharp has moved into a position of head of player and coaches development. Second team coach Alex Gidman becomes first-team coach.

YORKSHIRE

Overseas player: Keshav Maharaj (South Africa, 30 June-16 July), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies, for Twenty20, 19-28 July)

Possible signings: West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran has reportedly been lined up as a signing for the T20 Blast - but must first play enough World Cup games to qualify under ECB rulings which state overseas players must have won 15 international caps in the past two years.

Possible departures: All-rounder David Willey is a reported target for Warwickshire.

Other news: Yorkshire have appointed Paul Grayson, head coach of the Yorkshire Diamonds women's team, as their new batting coach.