County ins & outs - signings, departures and rumours

Stay up to date with the latest player signings, moves and speculation from all the counties with the 2019 season in full swing.
Counties can field one overseas player in County Championship and One-Day Cup matches, and two in Twenty20 Blast games.
Guide to abbreviations Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties KPK: Kolpak contract REL: Released RET: Retired YTH: From youth teams EUP: European Union passport UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport
Kolpak contracts are signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club.
Players who moved counties or retired during the 2018 season are included on
the 2018 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know. DERBYSHIRE
Overseas player: Logan van Beek (New Zealand), Billy Stanlake (Australia, for Twenty20)
In Out Sam Conners (YTH) Ben Slater (Nottinghamshire) Tom Lace (Middlesex, season-long loan, recalled 14-17 May) Will Davis (Leicestershire) Mark Watt (Lancashire) Gary Wilson (REL) Leus du Plooy (KPK) Matthew Sonczak (REL) Fynn Hudson-Prentice (MCC Young Cricketers/ex-Sussex) Callum Brodrick (REL) Hardus Viljoen (Kent) Duanne Olivier (Yorkshire, as KPK) Full Derbyshire squad list Latest Derbyshire news Other news: Former director of cricket David Houghton has returned as head of cricket, while MCC head coach Steve Kirby has joined as assistant and bowling coach. T20 bowling coach Dominic Cork takes the head coach role in that format, replacing John Wright, who has taken on a new advisory role including recruitment and strategy. The county need a new T20 captain following Wilson's departure. DURHAM
Overseas player: Cameron Bancroft (Australia), D'Arcy Short (Australia, for Twenty20) Other news: Overseas signing Bancroft will captain the county in the Championship and One-Day Cup, replacing the retired Collingwood and last year's overseas Tom Latham respectively. A Twenty20 captain will be appointed at a later date. Marcus North and James Franklin have replaced Geoff Cook and Jon Lewis as director of cricket and head coach respectively. Second XI and bowling coaches Neil Killeen and Alan Walker have swapped positions, while the county are looking to appoint a batting coach. ESSEX
Overseas player: Peter Siddle (Australia), Adam Zampa (Australia, for Twenty20)
In Out Jack Plom (YTH) James Foster (RET) Cameron Delport (Leicestershire, UKP) Ashar Zaidi (REL) Robbie White (Middlesex, two-month loan from 10 April) Callum Taylor (REL) Ben Allison (YTH) Matt Dixon (REL) Will Buttleman (YTH) Shane Snater (Kent, as guest player for game v Pakistan on 27 April) Matt Coles (Northamptonshire, loan from 10 June-7 July) Varun Chopra (Sussex, loan from 30 June-16 July) Full Essex squad list Latest Essex news Other news: Simon Harmer will captain the T20 side in 2019, with Ryan ten Doeschate continuing in the other formats. Assistant coach Dimitri Mascarenhas has moved to Middlesex as T20 bowling coach and been replaced by ex-South Africa bowler Andre Nel. Batsman Tom Westley had been targeted by Kent but has signed a new contract. GLAMORGAN
Overseas player: Shaun Marsh (Australia), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia, first half of season), Mitchell Marsh (Australia, for Twenty20 from 1 August) Other news: Head coach Robert Croft left the club on 17 October. Ex-captain Mark Wallace returned as director of cricket in December, with Hugh Morris focusing on his role as chief executive after carrying out the dual role since 2013. Batting consultant Matthew Maynard has stepped up as interim head coach until the end of the season, while former Essex wicketkeeper James Foster has joined as a consultant for the Twenty20 campaign. Wicketkeeper Chris Cooke has taken over as Championship and One-Day Cup captain from Michael Hogan and Colin Ingram respectively. GLOUCESTERSHIRE
Overseas player: Dan Worrall (Australia, until 21 April), Michael Klinger (Australia, for Twenty20), Chadd Sayers (Australia, 11 June-25 July), Andrew Tye (Australia, for Twenty20)
In Out Stuart Whittingham (Sussex) Liam Norwell (Warwickshire) Harry Hankins (YTH) Craig Miles (Warwickshire) Josh Shaw (Yorkshire, loans from 11-14 April and from 17 May) Kieran Noema-Barnett (REL) Tom Price (YTH, for Australia A game) Greg Willows (YTH, for Australia A game) Full Gloucestershire squad list Latest Gloucestershire news Future departures: Batsman Will Tavare will retire at the end of the season. Other news: T20 captain Klinger will also serve as a batting consultant. HAMPSHIRE
Overseas player: Aiden Markram (South Africa, until 5 May), Ajinkya Rahane (India, 14 May-16 July), Chris Morris (South Africa, for Twenty20) Possible signings: Last year's overseas player Dale Steyn has hinted that he could return to Hampshire after the World Cup. Markram replaced Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, who pulled out of his spell after being selected for the World Cup. Possible departures: All-rounder Liam Dawson is a reported target for Warwickshire. Other news: Head coach Craig White has been replaced by former Ireland coach Adrian Birrell. He will be assisted by Alfonso Thomas and Jimmy Adams, who retired from playing at the end of last season. Fast bowler Fidel Edwards will only play red-ball cricket in 2019. KENT
Overseas player: Matt Renshaw (Australia, early County Championship rounds and One-Day Cup), Adam Milne (New Zealand, for Twenty20), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan, for first 11 Twenty20 games), Wiaan Mulder (South Africa, 20 May-16 July)
In Out Matt Milnes (Nottinghamshire) Will Gidman (RET) Fred Klaassen (Netherlands, EUP) James Tredwell (RET) Jordan Cox (YTH) Matt Hunn (RET) Matt Renshaw (Somerset) Adam Riley (REL on 25 June) Mohammad Nabi (Leicestershire) Adam Rouse (Sussex, as guest player for game v Australia A, 7-10 July) James Harris (Middlesex, as guest player for game v Pakistan on 27 April) Shane Snater (Essex, as guest player for game v Pakistan on 27 April) Hardus Viljoen (Derbyshire, for Twenty20, as KPK) Ollie Rayner (Middlesex, loan for Championship cricket from 17 June) Full Kent squad list Latest Kent news Other news: Heino Kuhn will captain Kent while skipper Sam Billings and vice-captain Joe Denly are at the Indian Premier League. Former England batsman Jonathan Trott will join the club's coaching team for the One-Day Cup. Kent had targeted Essex batsman Tom Westley, but he has signed a new contract at his current county. LANCASHIRE
Overseas player: Glenn Maxwell (Australia, for April), Jake Lehmann (Australia, from early May); Joe Burns (Australia, 14-17 May), James Faulkner (Australia, for Twenty20), Other news: Skipper Liam Livingstone stepped down in November and has been replaced by Dane Vilas. As part of a coaching restructure, assistant coach Mark Chilton takes on the additional role of performance director, with U14s coach Karl Krikken becoming performance manager. Burns ended his overseas stint early for personal reasons. LEICESTERSHIRE
Overseas player: Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan) Possible signings: The county want to bring in an overseas T20 specialist. One-Day Cup captain Paul Horton retired from white-ball formats on 3 May with Twenty20 skipper Colin Ackermann taking over the captaincy for the final two games of the campaign. Horton will continue to lead the Championship side. MIDDLESEX
Overseas player: Ross Taylor (New Zealand, for One-Day Cup), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan, for Twenty20), AB de Villiers (South Africa, for Twenty20)
In Out Jack Davies (YTH) Ravi Patel (REL) Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Hampshire) James Fuller (Hampshire) Joe Cracknell (YTH) Nick Compton (RET) James Franklin (REL) Tom Lace (Derbyshire, season-long loan, recalled 14-17 May) Ashton Agar (Birmingham) Robbie White (Essex, two-month loan from 10 April) James Harris (Kent, as guest player for game v Pakistan on 27 April) Ollie Rayner (Kent, loan for Championship cricket from 17 June) Full Middlesex squad list Latest Middlesex news Other news: Former Australia batsman Stuart Law has joined as head coach, assisted by ex-Hampshire keeper Nic Pothas. Law will coach in all formats, meaning last season's Twenty20 head coach Daniel Vettori has departed. Former Essex assistant Dimitri Mascarenhas will coach the bowlers during the T20 Blast. Batting coach David Houghton returned to Derbyshire as head of cricket in October, while former assistant coach Richard Johnson left to join Surrey in the same role. NORTHAMPTONSHIRE
Overseas player: Jason Holder (West Indies, 5-29 April), Temba Bavuma (South Africa, Championship only, 14 May-17 July), Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan, for Twenty20), Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa, for Twenty20 and one Championship match)
In Out Blessing Muzarabani (KPK) Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire) Luke Wood (Nottinghamshire, loans from 5-14 April and from 13 May-5 June) Richard Gleeson (Lancashire) Ian Holland (Hampshire, loan from 26 April-6 May) Steven Crook (RET) Jamie Overton (Somerset, loan from 14-23 May) Gareth Wade (REL) Matt Coles (Essex, loan from 10 June-7 July) Jack Blatherwick (Nottinghamshire, as guest player for game v Australia A on 20 June) Azharullah (for game v Australia A on 20 June) Full Northants squad list Latest Northants news Other news: Alex Wakely stepped down as captain on 6 June, and was replaced by Adam Rossington (County Championship) and Josh Cobb (T20 Blast). NOTTINGHAMSHIRE
Overseas player: James Pattinson (Australia, 19 April - 20 June), Dan Christian (Australia, for Twenty20), Ravichandran Ashwin (India, 30 June-16 July and from 10 September)
In Out Ben Slater (Derbyshire) Matt Milnes (Kent) Ben Duckett (Northamptonshire) Ben Kitt (REL) Zak Chappell (Leicestershire) Will Fraine (Yorkshire) Joe Clarke (Worcestershire) Riki Wessels (Worcestershire) Liam Patterson-White (YTH) Billy Root (Glamorgan) Luke Wood (Northamptonshire loans from 5-14 April and from 13 May-5 June) Mark Footitt (Lancashire, month's loan from 4 April) Jack Blatherwick (Northamptonshire, as guest player for game v Australia A on 20 June) Full Notts squad list Latest Notts news Other news: Seamer Harry Gurney has retired from first-class cricket but will continue to play in the limited-overs formats. SOMERSET
Overseas player: Azhar Ali (Pakistan, for Championship & One-Day Cup), Jerome Taylor (West Indies, for Twenty20), Babar Azam (Pakistan, for Twenty20)
In Out Jack Brooks (Yorkshire) Johann Myburgh (RET) Nathan Gilchrist (YTH) Fin Trenouth (REL) Matt Renshaw (Kent) Dom Bess (Yorkshire, month's loan from 14 May) Jamie Overton (Northamptonshire, loan from 14-23 May, still available for One-Day Cup final) Full Somerset squad list Latest Somerset news Other news: All-rounder Peter Trego and spinner Max Waller have signed limited-overs-only contracts. Veteran former England batsman Marcus Trescothick is to retire at the end of the season. SURREY
Overseas player: Dean Elgar (South Africa, from end of April), Aaron Finch (Australia, for Twenty20), Imran Tahir (South Africa, for Twenty20) Others news: Middlesex assistant coach Richard Johnson has has joined Surrey in the same role. SUSSEX
Overseas player: Mir Hamza (Pakistan, until 16 July), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, for Twenty20, first half of group stage), Alex Carey (Australia, for Twenty20)
In Out Will Sheffield (YTH) Stuart Whittingham (Gloucestershire) Ed Barnes (Yorkshire, loan from 26 April-7 May) Michael Burgess (Warwickshire, loan from 1 June then permanent move) Jared Warner (Yorkshire, loan from 17 May-1 June) Aaron Thomason (Warwickshire, from 17 June) Varun Chopra (Essex, loan from 30 June-16 July) Reece Topley (ex-Hampshire) Aneesh Kapil (ex-Surrey, for Australia A game) Adam Rouse (Kent, as guest player for game v Australia A, 7-10 July) Full Sussex squad list Latest Sussex news Other news: All-rounder Luke Wright has retired from first-class cricket but will continue to play in the limited-overs formats. Batting coach Mike Yardy will leave Sussex at the end of July to take up the same role with New South Wales. WARWICKSHIRE
Overseas player: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand), Ashton Agar (Australia, for Twenty20)
In Out Liam Norwell (Gloucestershire) Jonathan Trott (RET) Craig Miles (Gloucestershire) Grant Elliott (RET) Rob Yates (YTH) Chris Wright (Leicestershire) Ashton Agar (Middlesex) Josh Poysden (Yorkshire) Tom Milnes (ex-Derbyshire) Keith Barker (Hampshire) Michael Burgess (Sussex, loan from 1 June then permanent move) Andy Umeed (REL) Dan Mousley (YTH) Sunny Singh (REL) Toby Lester (Lancashire, month's loan from 21 June) Boyd Rankin (REL) James Wainman (ex-Yorkshire, short-term contract) Aaron Thomason (Sussex, from 17 June) Bailey Wightman (short-term contract) Ben Mike (Leicestershire, loan from 30 June-16 July) Full Warwickshire squad list Latest Warwickshire news Possible signings: Hampshire's Liam Dawson and Yorkshire's David Willey are reported targets. Other news: Jeetan Patel will lead the club in all three formats after T20 captain Grant Elliott retired. Batting coach Tony Frost has given up his second XI responsibilities, with Ian Westwood stepping up from his position as development coach to take charge of the side. WORCESTERSHIRE
Overseas player: Hamish Rutherford (New Zealand, for April), Callum Ferguson (Australia, from 1 May), Martin Guptill (New Zealand, for Twenty20) Other news: Head coach Kevin Sharp has moved into a position of head of player and coaches development. Second team coach Alex Gidman becomes first-team coach. YORKSHIRE
Overseas player: Keshav Maharaj (South Africa, 30 June-16 July), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies, for Twenty20, 19-28 July)
In Out Josh Poysden (Warwickshire) Andy Hodd (RET) Mathew Pillans (Surrey) Liam Plunkett (Surrey) Will Fraine (Nottinghamshire) Alex Lees (Durham) Duanne Olivier (Derbyshire, KPK) Jack Brooks (Somerset) Tom Loten (YTH) Azeem Rafiq (REL) Ben Birkhead (YTH) James Wainman (Warwickshire) Dom Bess (Somerset, month's loan from 14 May) Josh Shaw (Gloucestershire, loans from 11-14 April and from 17 May) George Hill (YTH) Ed Barnes (Sussex, loan from 26 April-7 May) Keshav Maharaj (Lancashire) Jared Warner (Sussex, loan from 17 May-1 June) Full Yorkshire squad list Latest Yorkshire news Possible signings: West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran has reportedly been lined up as a signing for the T20 Blast - but must first play enough World Cup games to qualify under ECB rulings which state overseas players must have won 15 international caps in the past two years. Possible departures: All-rounder David Willey is a reported target for Warwickshire.
Other news: Yorkshire have appointed Paul Grayson, head coach of the Yorkshire Diamonds women's team, as their new batting coach.