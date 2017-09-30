County ins & outs - signings, departures and rumours

Surrey with the County Championship trophy

Stay up to date with the latest player signings, moves and speculation from all the counties with the 2019 season in full swing.

Counties can field one overseas player in County Championship and One-Day Cup matches, and two in Twenty20 Blast games.

Guide to abbreviations
Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties
KPK: Kolpak contractREL: Released
RET: RetiredYTH: From youth teams
EUP: European Union passportUKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport

Kolpak contracts are signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2018 season are included on the 2018 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.

Most recent confirmed moves
8 July - Hampshire sign Surrey batsman Arun Harinath on loan for the rest of the season
3 July - Sussex sign former Hampshire seamer Reece Topley for the rest of the season
30 June - Warwickshire sign Leicestershire all-rounder Ben Mike on a three-match loan deal

DERBYSHIRE

Overseas player: Logan van Beek (New Zealand), Billy Stanlake (Australia, for Twenty20)
InOut
Sam Conners (YTH)Ben Slater (Nottinghamshire)
Tom Lace (Middlesex, season-long loan, recalled 14-17 May)Will Davis (Leicestershire)
Mark Watt (Lancashire)Gary Wilson (REL)
Leus du Plooy (KPK)Matthew Sonczak (REL)
Fynn Hudson-Prentice (MCC Young Cricketers/ex-Sussex)Callum Brodrick (REL)
Hardus Viljoen (Kent)
Duanne Olivier (Yorkshire, as KPK)
Full Derbyshire squad listLatest Derbyshire news

Other news: Former director of cricket David Houghton has returned as head of cricket, while MCC head coach Steve Kirby has joined as assistant and bowling coach. T20 bowling coach Dominic Cork takes the head coach role in that format, replacing John Wright, who has taken on a new advisory role including recruitment and strategy. The county need a new T20 captain following Wilson's departure.

DURHAM

Overseas player: Cameron Bancroft (Australia), D'Arcy Short (Australia, for Twenty20)
InOut
Alex Lees (Yorkshire)Paul Collingwood (RET)
Ben Raine (Leicestershire)Barry McCarthy (REL)
Ross Greenwell (YTH)Ryan Davies (REL)
Ned Eckersley (Leicestershire)Aiden Markram (Hampshire)
Scott Steel (YTH)Imran Tahir (Surrey)
Jack Campbell (YTH)Will Smith (RET on 21 June)
Full Durham squad listLatest Durham news

Other news: Overseas signing Bancroft will captain the county in the Championship and One-Day Cup, replacing the retired Collingwood and last year's overseas Tom Latham respectively. A Twenty20 captain will be appointed at a later date. Marcus North and James Franklin have replaced Geoff Cook and Jon Lewis as director of cricket and head coach respectively. Second XI and bowling coaches Neil Killeen and Alan Walker have swapped positions, while the county are looking to appoint a batting coach.

ESSEX

Overseas player: Peter Siddle (Australia), Adam Zampa (Australia, for Twenty20)
InOut
Jack Plom (YTH)James Foster (RET)
Cameron Delport (Leicestershire, UKP)Ashar Zaidi (REL)
Robbie White (Middlesex, two-month loan from 10 April)Callum Taylor (REL)
Ben Allison (YTH)Matt Dixon (REL)
Will Buttleman (YTH)Shane Snater (Kent, as guest player for game v Pakistan on 27 April)
Matt Coles (Northamptonshire, loan from 10 June-7 July)
Varun Chopra (Sussex, loan from 30 June-16 July)
Full Essex squad listLatest Essex news

Other news: Simon Harmer will captain the T20 side in 2019, with Ryan ten Doeschate continuing in the other formats. Assistant coach Dimitri Mascarenhas has moved to Middlesex as T20 bowling coach and been replaced by ex-South Africa bowler Andre Nel. Batsman Tom Westley had been targeted by Kent but has signed a new contract.

GLAMORGAN

Overseas player: Shaun Marsh (Australia), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia, first half of season), Mitchell Marsh (Australia, for Twenty20 from 1 August)
InOut
Billy Root (Nottinghamshire)Aneurin Donald (Hampshire)
Charlie Hemphrey (Queensland, UKP)Joe Burns (Lancashire)
Callum Taylor (YTH)Jack Murphy (RET on 14 June)
Kazi Szymanski (YTH)
Jamie McIlroy (MCC Young Cricketers)
Dan Douthwaite (ex-Warwickshire)
Roman Walker (YTH)
Full Glamorgan squad listLatest Glamorgan news

Other news: Head coach Robert Croft left the club on 17 October. Ex-captain Mark Wallace returned as director of cricket in December, with Hugh Morris focusing on his role as chief executive after carrying out the dual role since 2013. Batting consultant Matthew Maynard has stepped up as interim head coach until the end of the season, while former Essex wicketkeeper James Foster has joined as a consultant for the Twenty20 campaign. Wicketkeeper Chris Cooke has taken over as Championship and One-Day Cup captain from Michael Hogan and Colin Ingram respectively.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player: Dan Worrall (Australia, until 21 April), Michael Klinger (Australia, for Twenty20), Chadd Sayers (Australia, 11 June-25 July), Andrew Tye (Australia, for Twenty20)
InOut
Stuart Whittingham (Sussex)Liam Norwell (Warwickshire)
Harry Hankins (YTH)Craig Miles (Warwickshire)
Josh Shaw (Yorkshire, loans from 11-14 April and from 17 May)Kieran Noema-Barnett (REL)
Tom Price (YTH, for Australia A game)
Greg Willows (YTH, for Australia A game)
Full Gloucestershire squad listLatest Gloucestershire news

Future departures: Batsman Will Tavare will retire at the end of the season.

Other news: T20 captain Klinger will also serve as a batting consultant.

HAMPSHIRE

Overseas player: Aiden Markram (South Africa, until 5 May), Ajinkya Rahane (India, 14 May-16 July), Chris Morris (South Africa, for Twenty20)
InOut
Aneurin Donald (Glamorgan)Jimmy Adams (RET)
Keith Barker (Warwickshire)Sean Ervine (RET)
James Fuller (Middlesex)Reece Topley (Sussex)
Harry Came (YTH)Calvin Dickinson (REL)
Aiden Markram (Durham)Asher Hart (REL)
Arun Harinath (Surrey, loan from 8 July)Chris Sole (REL)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Middlesex)
Ian Holland (Northamptonshire, loan from 26 April-6 May)
Full Hampshire squad listLatest Hampshire news

Possible signings: Last year's overseas player Dale Steyn has hinted that he could return to Hampshire after the World Cup. Markram replaced Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, who pulled out of his spell after being selected for the World Cup.

Possible departures: All-rounder Liam Dawson is a reported target for Warwickshire.

Other news: Head coach Craig White has been replaced by former Ireland coach Adrian Birrell. He will be assisted by Alfonso Thomas and Jimmy Adams, who retired from playing at the end of last season. Fast bowler Fidel Edwards will only play red-ball cricket in 2019.

KENT

Overseas player: Matt Renshaw (Australia, early County Championship rounds and One-Day Cup), Adam Milne (New Zealand, for Twenty20), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan, for first 11 Twenty20 games), Wiaan Mulder (South Africa, 20 May-16 July)
InOut
Matt Milnes (Nottinghamshire)Will Gidman (RET)
Fred Klaassen (Netherlands, EUP)James Tredwell (RET)
Jordan Cox (YTH)Matt Hunn (RET)
Matt Renshaw (Somerset)Adam Riley (REL on 25 June)
Mohammad Nabi (Leicestershire)Adam Rouse (Sussex, as guest player for game v Australia A, 7-10 July)
James Harris (Middlesex, as guest player for game v Pakistan on 27 April)
Shane Snater (Essex, as guest player for game v Pakistan on 27 April)
Hardus Viljoen (Derbyshire, for Twenty20, as KPK)
Ollie Rayner (Middlesex, loan for Championship cricket from 17 June)
Full Kent squad listLatest Kent news

Other news: Heino Kuhn will captain Kent while skipper Sam Billings and vice-captain Joe Denly are at the Indian Premier League. Former England batsman Jonathan Trott will join the club's coaching team for the One-Day Cup. Kent had targeted Essex batsman Tom Westley, but he has signed a new contract at his current county.

LANCASHIRE

Overseas player: Glenn Maxwell (Australia, for April), Jake Lehmann (Australia, from early May); Joe Burns (Australia, 14-17 May), James Faulkner (Australia, for Twenty20),
InOut
Richard Gleeson (Northamptonshire)Jordan Clark (Surrey)
George Lavelle (YTH)Simon Kerrigan (REL)
George Balderson (YTH)Karl Brown (REL)
Joe Burns (Glamorgan)Arron Lilley (Leicestershire)
Tom Hartley (YTH)Mark Watt (Derbyshire)
Jack Morley (YTH)Toby Lester (Warwickshire, month's loan from 21 June)
Mark Footitt (Nottinghamshire, month's loan from 4 April)Keshav Maharaj (Yorkshire)
George Burrows (YTH)
Full Lancashire squad listLatest Lancashire news

Other news: Skipper Liam Livingstone stepped down in November and has been replaced by Dane Vilas. As part of a coaching restructure, assistant coach Mark Chilton takes on the additional role of performance director, with U14s coach Karl Krikken becoming performance manager. Burns ended his overseas stint early for personal reasons.

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas player: Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)
InOut
Chris Wright (Warwickshire)Ben Raine (Durham)
Will Davis (Derbyshire)Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire)
Arron Lilley (Lancashire)Ned Eckersley (Durham)
Hasan AzadMark Pettini (REL)
George Munsey (Scotland/ex-Northamptonshire)Rob Sayer (REL)
Tom Wells (REL)
Richard Jones (REL)
Michael Carberry (REL)
Cameron Delport (Essex)
Mohammad Nabi (Kent)
Ben Mike (Warwickshire, loan from 30 June-16 July)
Full Leicestershire squad listLatest Leicestershire news

Possible signings: The county want to bring in an overseas T20 specialist. One-Day Cup captain Paul Horton retired from white-ball formats on 3 May with Twenty20 skipper Colin Ackermann taking over the captaincy for the final two games of the campaign. Horton will continue to lead the Championship side.

MIDDLESEX

Overseas player: Ross Taylor (New Zealand, for One-Day Cup),Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan, for Twenty20), AB de Villiers (South Africa, for Twenty20)
InOut
Jack Davies (YTH)Ravi Patel (REL)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Hampshire)James Fuller (Hampshire)
Joe Cracknell (YTH)Nick Compton (RET)
James Franklin (REL)
Tom Lace (Derbyshire, season-long loan, recalled 14-17 May)
Ashton Agar (Birmingham)
Robbie White (Essex, two-month loan from 10 April)
James Harris (Kent, as guest player for game v Pakistan on 27 April)
Ollie Rayner (Kent, loan for Championship cricket from 17 June)
Full Middlesex squad listLatest Middlesex news

Other news: Former Australia batsman Stuart Law has joined as head coach, assisted by ex-Hampshire keeper Nic Pothas. Law will coach in all formats, meaning last season's Twenty20 head coach Daniel Vettori has departed. Former Essex assistant Dimitri Mascarenhas will coach the bowlers during the T20 Blast. Batting coach David Houghton returned to Derbyshire as head of cricket in October, while former assistant coach Richard Johnson left to join Surrey in the same role.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Overseas player: Jason Holder (West Indies, 5-29 April), Temba Bavuma (South Africa, Championship only, 14 May-17 July), Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan, for Twenty20), Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa, for Twenty20 and one Championship match)
InOut
Blessing Muzarabani (KPK)Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)
Luke Wood (Nottinghamshire, loans from 5-14 April and from 13 May-5 June)Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)
Ian Holland (Hampshire, loan from 26 April-6 May)Steven Crook (RET)
Jamie Overton (Somerset, loan from 14-23 May) Gareth Wade (REL)
Matt Coles (Essex, loan from 10 June-7 July)
Jack Blatherwick (Nottinghamshire, as guest player for game v Australia A on 20 June)
Azharullah (for game v Australia A on 20 June)
Full Northants squad listLatest Northants news

Other news: Alex Wakely stepped down as captain on 6 June, and was replaced by Adam Rossington (County Championship) and Josh Cobb (T20 Blast).

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas player: James Pattinson (Australia, 19 April - 20 June), Dan Christian (Australia, for Twenty20), Ravichandran Ashwin (India, 30 June-16 July and from 10 September)
InOut
Ben Slater (Derbyshire)Matt Milnes (Kent)
Ben Duckett (Northamptonshire)Ben Kitt (REL)
Zak Chappell (Leicestershire)Will Fraine (Yorkshire)
Joe Clarke (Worcestershire)Riki Wessels (Worcestershire)
Liam Patterson-White (YTH)Billy Root (Glamorgan)
Luke Wood (Northamptonshire loans from 5-14 April and from 13 May-5 June)
Mark Footitt (Lancashire, month's loan from 4 April)
Jack Blatherwick (Northamptonshire, as guest player for game v Australia A on 20 June)
Full Notts squad listLatest Notts news

Other news: Seamer Harry Gurney has retired from first-class cricket but will continue to play in the limited-overs formats.

SOMERSET

Overseas player: Azhar Ali (Pakistan, for Championship & One-Day Cup), Jerome Taylor (West Indies, for Twenty20), Babar Azam (Pakistan, for Twenty20)
InOut
Jack Brooks (Yorkshire)Johann Myburgh (RET)
Nathan Gilchrist (YTH)Fin Trenouth (REL)
Matt Renshaw (Kent)
Dom Bess (Yorkshire, month's loan from 14 May)
Jamie Overton (Northamptonshire, loan from 14-23 May, still available for One-Day Cup final)
Full Somerset squad listLatest Somerset news

Other news: All-rounder Peter Trego and spinner Max Waller have signed limited-overs-only contracts. Veteran former England batsman Marcus Trescothick is to retire at the end of the season.

SURREY

Overseas player: Dean Elgar (South Africa, from end of April), Aaron Finch (Australia, for Twenty20), Imran Tahir (South Africa, for Twenty20)
InOut
Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire)Mathew Pillans (Yorkshire)
Jordan Clark (Lancashire)Arun Harinath (Hampshire, loan from 8 July)
Imran Tahir (Durham)
Full Surrey squad listLatest Surrey news

Others news: Middlesex assistant coach Richard Johnson has has joined Surrey in the same role.

SUSSEX

Overseas player: Mir Hamza (Pakistan, until 16 July), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, for Twenty20, first half of group stage), Alex Carey (Australia, for Twenty20)
InOut
Will Sheffield (YTH)Stuart Whittingham (Gloucestershire)
Ed Barnes (Yorkshire, loan from 26 April-7 May)Michael Burgess (Warwickshire, loan from 1 June then permanent move)
Jared Warner (Yorkshire, loan from 17 May-1 June)
Aaron Thomason (Warwickshire, from 17 June)
Varun Chopra (Essex, loan from 30 June-16 July)
Reece Topley (ex-Hampshire)
Aneesh Kapil (ex-Surrey, for Australia A game)
Adam Rouse (Kent, as guest player for game v Australia A, 7-10 July)
Full Sussex squad listLatest Sussex news

Other news: All-rounder Luke Wright has retired from first-class cricket but will continue to play in the limited-overs formats. Batting coach Mike Yardy will leave Sussex at the end of July to take up the same role with New South Wales.

WARWICKSHIRE

Overseas player: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand), Ashton Agar (Australia, for Twenty20)
InOut
Liam Norwell (Gloucestershire)Jonathan Trott (RET)
Craig Miles (Gloucestershire)Grant Elliott (RET)
Rob Yates (YTH)Chris Wright (Leicestershire)
Ashton Agar (Middlesex)Josh Poysden (Yorkshire)
Tom Milnes (ex-Derbyshire)Keith Barker (Hampshire)
Michael Burgess (Sussex, loan from 1 June then permanent move)Andy Umeed (REL)
Dan Mousley (YTH)Sunny Singh (REL)
Toby Lester (Lancashire, month's loan from 21 June)Boyd Rankin (REL)
James Wainman (ex-Yorkshire, short-term contract)Aaron Thomason (Sussex, from 17 June)
Bailey Wightman (short-term contract)
Ben Mike (Leicestershire, loan from 30 June-16 July)
Full Warwickshire squad listLatest Warwickshire news

Possible signings: Hampshire's Liam Dawson and Yorkshire's David Willey are reported targets.

Other news: Jeetan Patel will lead the club in all three formats after T20 captain Grant Elliott retired. Batting coach Tony Frost has given up his second XI responsibilities, with Ian Westwood stepping up from his position as development coach to take charge of the side.

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player: Hamish Rutherford (New Zealand, for April), Callum Ferguson (Australia, from 1 May), Martin Guptill (New Zealand, for Twenty20)
InOut
Wayne Parnell (KPK)Steve Magoffin (RET)
Adam Finch (YTH)Joe Clarke (Nottinghamshire)
Riki Wessels (Nottinghamshire)Alex Hepburn (REL)
Full Worcestershire squad listLatest Worcestershire news

Other news: Head coach Kevin Sharp has moved into a position of head of player and coaches development. Second team coach Alex Gidman becomes first-team coach.

YORKSHIRE

Overseas player: Keshav Maharaj (South Africa, 30 June-16 July), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies, for Twenty20, 19-28 July)
InOut
Josh Poysden (Warwickshire)Andy Hodd (RET)
Mathew Pillans (Surrey)Liam Plunkett (Surrey)
Will Fraine (Nottinghamshire)Alex Lees (Durham)
Duanne Olivier (Derbyshire, KPK)Jack Brooks (Somerset)
Tom Loten (YTH)Azeem Rafiq (REL)
Ben Birkhead (YTH)James Wainman (Warwickshire)
Dom Bess (Somerset, month's loan from 14 May)Josh Shaw (Gloucestershire, loans from 11-14 April and from 17 May)
George Hill (YTH)Ed Barnes (Sussex, loan from 26 April-7 May)
Keshav Maharaj (Lancashire)Jared Warner (Sussex, loan from 17 May-1 June)
Full Yorkshire squad listLatest Yorkshire news

Possible signings: West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran has reportedly been lined up as a signing for the T20 Blast - but must first play enough World Cup games to qualify under ECB rulings which state overseas players must have won 15 international caps in the past two years.

Possible departures: All-rounder David Willey is a reported target for Warwickshire.

Other news: Yorkshire have appointed Paul Grayson, head coach of the Yorkshire Diamonds women's team, as their new batting coach.

