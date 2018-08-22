England v India: Nottinghamshire to refund fans

England are facing a heavy defeat when play resumes on the final day of the third test against India at Trent Bridge

Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club will refund 2,000 fans who bought tickets for the final day of the third Test between England and India.

The club faced criticism for charging fans £10 with no option of a refund, despite them likely to see limited play with India one wicket from victory.

Entry to Trent Bridge on Wednesday is now free at the gate.

"We've slept on the day five pricing policy and frankly, we got it wrong," Nottinghamshire said.

"All current ticket holders will be refunded and admission will be free on the gate with donations collected for charity."

England are on the verge of a huge defeat, standing a distant 210 runs from victory at 311-9.

Play is due to start at 11:00 BST.