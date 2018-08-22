County Championship: Morne Morkel bowls leaders Surrey to victory over Lancashire

Tailenders Graham Onions and Tom Bailey almost saw Lancashire home with a 47-run ninth-wicket stand

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four): Surrey 211: Bailey 5-53 & 306: Burns 70; Onions 3-91, Mennie 2-39, Bailey 2-78 Lancashire 264: Vilas 61 & 264: Jones 48, Croft 43; Morkel 6-57, Virdi 3-61 Surrey (20 pts) beat Lancashire (4 pts) by 6 runs Scorecard

Surrey won a dramatic thriller by just six runs against Lancashire at The Oval to strengthen their hopes of a first County Championship title in 16 years.

Their seventh win in nine matches lifts them 32 points clear at the top ahead of Somerset and leaves Lancs bottom.

South Africa Test paceman Morne Morkel was the final-day star, taking four of the five wickets to finish with 6-57.

The last of them, Matt Parkinson, was a brilliant short leg catch from Will Jacks as Lancs were bowled out for 264.

With just four games left, Lancashire are 11 points adrift of safety - and six behind seventh-placed Worcestershire, who they host at Southport & Birkdale next Wednesday (29 August).

Surrey, who have five games left, are next in action at home to third-placed Nottinghamshire, in a game that starts the same day.

More to follow,