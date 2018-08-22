County Championship: Sussex move up to second with Derbyshire win

Sussex spinner Danny Briggs took four wickets over two innings against Derbyshire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day four): Sussex 440 & 353-6 dec: Salt 148, Wells 78; Critchley 3-133 Derbyshire 389 & 161: Slater 40; Briggs 3-41 Sussex (24 pts) beat Derbyshire (7 pts) by 243 runs Scorecard

Sussex moved up to second in the Division Two table as they bowled well to beat Derbyshire in Hove.

Chasing a further 399 runs to win, Derbyshire added 52 before Billy Godleman was bowled by David Wiese.

The visitors' task got harder when Ben Slater was struck on the head by a bouncer from Jofra Archer and was forced to retire hurt on 40.

Debutant Anuj Dal came in as a 12th man but Derbyshire were eventually all out for 161 as Sussex won by 243 runs.

Dal's introduction, during which he hit 25, means that Derbyshire fielded 12 players for the first time in 2,798 first-class games.

After Ravi Rampaul was ruled out for the final day through illness, Lockie Ferguson was the last man at the crease and lasted six balls before he was bowled by Archer as Sussex sealed victory.