County Championship: Hampshire complete crushing win over Nottinghamshire

Kyle Abbott took three wickets on the final morning to help Hampshire earn only their second Championship win of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four): Hampshire 277 & 399-7 dec: Vince 147, Alsop 99; Footitt 3-69 Nottinghamshire 166 & 240: Wessels 69, Mullaney 50; Abbott 4-36, Dawson 4-80 Hampshire (21 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by 270 runs Scorecard

Hampshire took Nottinghamshire's final six wickets on day four to seal a 270-run victory and all but end Notts' fading Division One title hopes.

Chasing a nominal 511 to win, Notts resumed on 128-4 with Steven Mullaney and Riki Wessels at the crease.

Mullaney (50) and Wessels (69) reached half-centuries in a stand of 88.

However, Kyle Abbott (4-36) and Liam Dawson (4-80) saw off the tail after Dawson had removed Mullaney to make a crucial breakthrough at the Ageas Bowl.

Notts have four matches remaining - one fewer than the two teams above them in the table, Surrey and Somerset, with a gap of 40 points to leaders Surrey set to grow once their ongoing match with Lancashire is completed.

Left-arm spinner Dawson had captain Mullaney caught at slip and Joe Weatherley did likewise to see off Billy Root, before South African paceman Abbott took charge.

His fourth scalp of the innings was Notts' top-scorer Wessels, who was trapped lbw to leave the visitors nine wickets down.

Dawson bowled Mark Footitt to complete a victory which is certain to keep Hampshire out of the bottom two regardless of other results.

Hampshire captain James Vince:

"It has been a while since we played four-day cricket but, in our previous games, we played some pretty good stuff and then we carried some momentum into this game. There were some big contributions from a number of people.

"Kyle Abbott has been much better in this game and looks back to his best. He executed the plans well on a wicket which changed a bit. Four wickets and to only go at 1.6 an over is very pleasing for us.

"With Dale Steyn, I don't think it is as bad as it could have been. He has seven to 10 days where he is going to rest up which probably means missing the next game. Hopefully, he will be back for the Worcestershire game but there are plenty of guys doing well in the second team who can come in for the Essex game."

Nottinghamshire captain Steven Mullaney:

"If we look back at the game there were a few key areas where we feel we could have done better. At 137-7, for them to get another 140 is disappointing and from 24-4 down, we were always behind the 8-ball.

"We have no complaints. We have been outplayed and we need to be better. All we can do is concentrate on ourselves in the last four games. We have an important quarter-final on Sunday but come the Oval we need to go straight in.

"We have only had two first innings hundreds this year and we need to score some runs and get some points in the first innings and put some teams under pressure. If we can do that then I feel we have the bowling attack to cause some problems for opposition batters."