Ben Stokes: England all-rounder to miss Durham T20 quarter-final with knee problem
-
- From the section Cricket
England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss Durham's T20 Blast quarter-final but will be available for the fourth Test against India next week.
Stokes will sit out Durham's last-eight tie against Sussex because of a knee problem, having featured in England's defeat by the tourists at Trent Bridge.
Lancashire duo Jos Buttler and Keaton Jennings are available to face Kent in their last-eight match.
Moeen Ali is clear to play for Worcestershire against Gloucestershire.