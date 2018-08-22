Virat Kohli dedicates win to Kerala flood victims

India's win was their second at Trent Bridge and only their seventh in 60 Tests in England

India captain Virat Kohli dedicated his team's win over England at Trent Bridge to the flood victims of Kerala.

Nearly 400 people have died, with more than a million people displaced, following the worst flooding in the state for a century.

"First and foremost we as a team want to dedicate this victory to the flood victims in Kerala," Kohli said, after India's 203-run victory.

"People are going through a lot. This is our bit we can do."

India needed only 17 balls on the final day to take the one remaining England wicket.

It halved England's lead in the series to 2-1 with two matches remaining, the next of which takes place at Southampton on 30 August.

"The victory was much needed at this stage of the series and to have a performance like that, which was so clinical in all three departments, is something that was pleasing to me as a captain," said Kohli, who won the man-of-the-match award for his 97 and 103.

"The players are really proud of what they've done in this Test too. Everyone is taking responsibility at the right time,"

By scoring his 23rd Test century in the second innings at Nottingham, Kohli moved level with Steve Smith, Virender Sehwag, Kevin Pietersen, Justin Langer and Javed Miandad.

He has scored 440 runs in the series, 234 more than the next highest run-scorer, England's Jonny Bairstow.