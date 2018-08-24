Women's Super League finals day: Mark Robinson challenges fringe players

Surrey Stars' Sophia Dunkley is among the players hoping to impress

Women's Super League finals day Date: Monday, 27 August Time: 12:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; in-play clips & text commentary on BBC Sport website

England coach Mark Robinson says he will look to Monday's Super League finals day to help him decide on his squad for the Women's World Twenty20.

Western Storm will meet Surrey Stars for the right to play Loughborough Lightning in the final at Hove.

England, the 50-over world champions, will bid to add the T20 crown to their honours in the Caribbean in November.

"In my mind I have 10 slots on the plane taken, so there are five up for grabs," said Robinson.

"We'd be silly to just base it on Monday. We will look at what people have done over a period of time, but Monday does add an extra dimension."

Finals day will be followed by a holiday period for the players, who will then prepare in Loughborough in the run-up to the World T20.

Fran Wilson has played 11 T20 international matches

Robinson said that would provide another opportunity for players to push their cases, with some who are not centrally contracted to be invited to train alongside the England regulars.

Still, the former Sussex coach said he would be looking to see how players coped with the pressure of finals day.

"It's what makes Monday intriguing," Robinson added. "I'm watching it knowing that I'm undecided on those five spots.

"We are looking for players who can perform when it really matters.

"Players outside the current squad like Freya Davies, Linsey Smith and Sophia Dunkley have had good tournaments. We're watching to see how they perform on the day.

"There are also some others that have played for England, the likes of Fran Wilson, that we want to use Monday as an opportunity to show they can stand up and win big games."

England captain Heather Knight is the highest scoring domestic batter in the competition

This year's Super League, its third edition, has been expanded, with the six teams playing each other twice in the group stage.

Loughborough topped the table and advanced straight to the final, awaiting the winners of Surrey and last year's winners Western Storm.

"It's been a great Super League, the best yet," said Robinson. "It is right that is the case, because it should get stronger every year. Crowds and viewing figures are up too.

"Most of the teams have opted for overseas batters, so that has meant less of a chance for English batters. However, that does mean there have been more opportunities for English bowlers."