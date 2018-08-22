England v India: Prithvi Shaw named in tourists' squad for remaining Tests

Prithvi Shaw made 62 and a duck in defeat for India A by England Lions in July

India have named 18-year-old batsman Prithvi Shaw in their squad for the remaining two Tests against England.

Shaw replaces dropped opener Murali Vijay while batsman Hanuma Vihari, who can also bowl off-spin, comes in for left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The tourists wrapped up a 203-run victory in the third Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday to cut England's lead in the five-match series to 2-1.

The fourth Test in Southampton starts on 30 August.

Vijay opened in India's defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's, while Kuldeep played in the second Test. Neither featured in Nottingham.

Opener Shaw has made seven centuries in his 14 first-class matches and captained India to victory in the Under-19 World Cup this year.

He hit 188 for India A against West Indies A in a four-day game at Beckenham in July, having also scored one-day hundreds against the same opponents and Leicestershire the previous month. He made 62 and a two-ball duck in a 253-run defeat by England Lions.

Both Shaw and Vihari, 24, hit centuries against South Africa A earlier this month. Vihari has made 15 hundreds in 63 first-class matches at an average of 59.79.

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is again not included, having missed the first three Tests because of a back injury he aggravated during defeat by England in the third one-day international last month.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin appeared to be hampered by a hip injury at Trent Bridge but is expected to be fit for the fourth Test.

The fifth Test at the Oval starts on 7 September.

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hanuma Vihari.