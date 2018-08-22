Afghanistan beat Ireland in T20 series with a game to spare after 81-run thumping

Boyd Rankin (right) bowled well but Ireland's batsmen were unable to back up his good work

Second Twenty20 international, Bready: Afghanistan 160-8 (20 overs): Zazai 82, Asghar 37; Chase 3-35, Rankin 2-14 Ireland 79 (15 overs): Porterfield 33; Rashid 4-17, Mujeeb 3-17 Afghanistan won by 81 runs Scorecard

Afghanistan clinched victory in the Twenty20 series against Ireland with a game to spare thanks to a dominant 81-run victory at Bready.

Hazrat Zazai's hit seven sixes and six fours in his 82 from 54 balls as the visitors reached 160-8.

Zazai put on 116 for the third wicket with captain Asghar Afghan after the Afghans had been in trouble at 8-2.

In reply, Ireland were reduced to 9-3 and after William Porterfield's rally, they were eventually dismissed for 79.

Seamers Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed dangerman Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson and Andrew Balbirnie to leave Ireland reeling by the third over.

The world's top-ranked T20 bowler Rashid Khan claimed Porterfield's wicket with Alam making a fine diving catch to end the left-hander's innings on 33.

Ireland's faint remaining hopes of getting back into the contest effectively ended when big-hitting Kevin O'Brien was dismissed to leave the hosts on 60-5.

Rashid finished with figures of 4-17 from his three overs with Mujeeb taking three dismissals as the Afghans earned a seventh successive T20 win over the Irish.

