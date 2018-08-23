Billy Godleman: Derbyshire captain extends contract until 2021 season

Billy Godleman made a century in Derbyshire's most recent Championship match - a Division Two defeat by Sussex

Captain Billy Godleman has signed a new contract to remain with Derbyshire until the end of the 2021 season.

The left-handed opening batsman, 29, joined Derbyshire in 2013 and has led the County Championship Division Two side since 2016.

"Together, we must now build on the progress shown over the last couple of years, continue to improve and compete for major honours," said Godleman.

Fellow opener Ben Slater left to join Nottinghamshire on Wednesday.