Virat Kohli and James Anderson top ICC Test ranking lists

Virat Kohli is 11th in the all-time batsmen list one point away from making the top 10

India captain Virat Kohli has moved back to the top of the International Cricket Council Test batsmen rankings, while England's James Anderson remains the leading bowler.

Kohli's innings' of 97 and 103 at Trent Bridge helped India win the third Test by 203 runs, to trail England 2-1.

The 29-year-old dropped to second after the Lord's Test, but has moved back above Australia's Steve Smith.

Anderson leads South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and India's Ravindra Jadeja.

ICC Test rankings - August 2018
BatsmenPointsBowlerPoints
Virat Kohli (India)937James Anderson (England)899
Steve Smith (Australia)929Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)882
Kane Williamson (New Zealand)847Ravindra Jadeja (India)840
David Warner (Australia)820Vernon Philander (South Africa)826
Joe Root (England)818Pat Cummins (Australia)800
Cheteshwar Pujara (India)763Trent Boult (New Zealand)795
Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)754Ravichandran Ashwin (India)792
Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka)733Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)791
Dean Elgar (South Africa)724Neil Wagner (New Zealand)765
Aiden Markram (South Africa)703Josh Hazlewood (Australia)759

