England v India: James Vince recalled for fourth Test at Southampton

England have recalled batsman James Vince for the fourth Test against India at Southampton starting on 30 August.

The 27-year-old - dropped after the tour of New Zealand in April - will provide cover for Jonny Bairstow, who broke a finger in this week's 203-run defeat at Trent Bridge.

If wicketkeeper Bairstow is passed fit, he will play as a specialist batsman, with Jos Buttler likely to keep wicket.

England lead 2-1 in the five-match series.

Hampshire's Vince averages 24.90 in 13 Tests, but is the second highest run-scorer in County Championship Division One this season, with 847 - including three centuries - at an average of 56.46.

He made 74 and 147 in Hampshire's win over Nottinghamshire at Southampton this week.

"James returns to the England set-up in confident form and scoring runs. He has been in excellent form for Hampshire," said national selector Ed Smith.

Seamer Jamie Porter, who has been included in England's squad for the first three Tests without making the XI, has not been selected to allow him to play for Essex in the next round of Championship matches.

"He will return to the squad in the event of an injury to a seam bowler," said Smith.

England squad for fourth Test

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, James Vince, Chris Woakes.