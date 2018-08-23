Jhulan Goswami: India seamer retires from Twenty20 internationals
Veteran India seamer Jhulan Goswami has retired from Twenty20 internationals, only three months before the ICC Women's World T20 in the West Indies.
The 35-year-old right-armer is India's top wicket-taker in Twenty20 cricket, with 56 from 68 matches.
She has twice been a losing finalist in 50-over World Cups.
Goswami is the only player in the world to take more than 200 wickets in women's one-day internationals, and will continue to play in that format.
She has been a mainstay of India's attack since making her debut in 2002, and captained the side in 43 of her 247 international appearances.
A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) read: "Goswami thanked the BCCI and her team-mates for all the love and support she garnered during her stint with the T20I team and wished them luck going forward."