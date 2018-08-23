Ben Stokes: England all-rounder to play as batsmen in Durham's T20 Blast quarter-final

Ben Stokes will not bowl in Durham's game against Sussex

England have allowed all-rounder Ben Stokes to feature for Durham as a specialist batsman in Friday's T20 Blast quarter-final against Sussex.

Stokes, 27, was initially ruled out with a knee problem but having been assessed by the England medical staff, will bat but not bowl for his county.

The New Zealand-born player will be available for England's fourth Test against India in Southampton next week.

He batted and bowled in England's third Test defeat at Trent Bridge.

Durham have only twice made it to Finals Day before, in 2008 and then in 2016 when a 56-run knock from Stokes helped them to the final where they lost to Northamptonshire.

However, the all-rounder did not bowl in either of those Finals Day games.