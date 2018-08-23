T20 Blast quarter-final: Keaton Jennings helps Lancashire beat Kent to reach Finals Day

Media playback is not supported on this device Clark's late hitting guides Lancashire to Finals Day

Vitality Blast quarter-final, The Spitfire Ground: Kent 133-9 (20/20 overs): Billings 37; Parkinson 3-27, Lester 2-34 Lancashire 134-4 (18.4/20 overs) : Jennings 46, Vilas 30*, Clark 29*; Qayyum 2-17 Lancashire beat Kent by six wickets Scorecard

Lancashire reached T20 Blast Finals Day after a fine bowling display laid the platform for a nervy six-wicket victory over Kent at Canterbury.

Impressive young spinner Matt Parkinson took 3-27 as the hosts struggled to a modest 133-9 from their 20 overs.

Lancashire then lost England star Jos Buttler to a first-ball duck - just two days after his maiden Test century.

But international team-mate Keaton Jennings' 46 proved key as they made their target with eight balls left.

The England Test opener, batting at four for Lancashire, struck five fours as he put behind him a string of low scores during the current series against India.

By contrast, Buttler failed to back up his superb innings on Tuesday with a meaningful contribution for his county, stumped by England white-ball specialist Sam Billings.

However, after Jennings had kept the visitors in contention, a 50-run fifth-wicket partnership between Dane Vilas (30 not out) and Jordan Clark (29 not out) dragged them across the line.

The match had looked to be heading for a tighter conclusion before Clark smashed a six off the final ball of the 18th over and then successive fours during the penultimate over to complete victory.

Captain Billings had earlier top-scored with 37 for Kent, who had to recover from having Daniel Bell-Drummond run out without facing from the second ball of the match.

Lancashire, T20 winners in 2015, are the first side to book their spot at Finals Day at Edgbaston on Saturday, 15 September.