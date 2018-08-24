T20 Blast quarter-final: Sussex Sharks beat Durham Jets by five wickets

Media playback is not supported on this device T20 Blast quarter-final: Laurie Evans hits winning runs for Sussex at Durham

Vitality Blast quarter-final, Emirates Riverside: Durham 140-7: Stokes 34; Beer 2-17, Briggs 2-19 Sussex 144-5: Evans 63*, Rawlins 42; Wood 2-25 Sussex win by five wickets Scorecard

Excellent bowling from spinners Will Beer and Danny Briggs set up Sussex's five-wicket T20 Blast quarter-final win over Durham at Chester-Street.

The pair took four wickets between them for just 36 runs as the Jets were restricted to 140-7 - Ben Stokes top-scoring as opener with 34 off 24 balls.

The Sharks fell to 28-2 before Bermuda-born Delray Rawlins hit 42 off 29 balls in a 70-run third wicket stand.

Laurie Evans saw Sussex to 144-5 and victory as he made a fine 63 not out.

Sussex join Lancashire Lightning, winners on Thursday, at Finals Day following their first ever encounter with Durham in Twenty20 cricket.

Having hit 42 off their first three overs the Jets looked on course for a mammoth score, but the spin of Briggs and Beer held back the home side and accounted for England all-rounder Stokes.

The 27-year-old, promoted to open, attempted to reverse sweep Beer but was caught in front just as he was beginning to look dangerous.

With their talisman gone the Jets went 10 overs without a boundary as Sussex suffocated them - Stuart Poynter's unbeaten 28 from 24 balls giving the total a late boost.

In reply Sussex lost Phil Salt off the third ball of the innings as Stokes took a catch in the deep, while captain Luke Wright went for 12 at the end of the fourth over.

But 20-year-old Rawlins played some super shots despite being given a life on 26 when he was dropped by Nathan Rimmington.

The left-hander went on to hit seven fours before he was eventually caught and bowled by Mark Wood.

Evans went on to make his sixth half-century of this year's tournament, hitting six fours in a 71-ball innings, in a game in which not a single six was scored.