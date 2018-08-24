T20 Blast: Kent's Sam Billings criticises 'snot-heap' pitch after Lancashire loss

Media playback is not supported on this device Clark's late hitting guides Lancashire to Finals Day

Kent skipper Sam Billings called the pitch at their Canterbury home a "slow snot-heap" as they lost to Lancashire in the T20 Blast quarter-finals.

The Spitfires were defeated by six wickets on a pitch that turned for Lancashire's five-strong spin attack.

Billings conceded their opponents had performed better and deserved the win, but was disappointed with the wicket.

"That's not exactly the pitch you want to prepare when you play against Lancashire," he told BBC Radio Kent.

"Whenever we play on flat, good, pacy pitches, we play better cricket than anyone.

"The only time we come unstuck is on slow, snot-heaps like that - so it's just hugely frustrating if I'm being honest."

Sam Billings (right) top-scored with 37 in Kent's T20 Blast quarter-final loss at home to Lancashire

Kent have been strong in this year's limited-overs competitions, reaching the final of the One-Day Cup, while they are third in County Championship Division Two and chasing promotion.

Billings top-scored on Thursday night with 37 as the Spitfires posted 133-9 from their 20 overs, but Lancashire reached their target with eight balls to spare.

"I know the pitch is the same for both teams but, really, you watch Lancs whenever they're on the box - they try and prepare a ragger [big turning pitch] for their spin options, and that's exactly what we did," the 27-year-old said.

"Whenever it's been a good wicket here we've played brilliantly, so I don't know what's happened.

"At the end of the day we didn't adapt well enough with the bat and, of course, that's the crux of it."