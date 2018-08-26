Mohammad Irfan: Pakistan bowler records best T20 figures in Caribbean Premier League

Mohammad Irfan (left) bowled 23 dot balls from 24 deliveries

Caribbean Premier League Barbados Tridents 147-6 (20 overs): Holder 54 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 148-4 (18.5 overs): King 60, Irfan 2-1 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by six wickets Scorecard

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Irfan recorded the most economical bowling figures in Twenty20 history - but still finished on the losing side.

Irfan took two wickets for just one run in his four overs for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League.

The first of his 23 dot balls was a first-ball duck for West Indies batsman Chris Gayle.

But St Kitts and Nevis Patriots still hit 148 with seven balls to spare to win by six wickets.

The only run the 7ft 1in pace bowler conceded came in his final delivery.

"I'm really happy. I would've been happier if the team won, but I am happy that I bowled one of the best spells in T20 cricket," Irfan said.

"I liked bowling on the lively wicket, and I get extra bounce because of my height. So yes, a satisfying performance."