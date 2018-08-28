Keshav Maharaj: Lancashire sign South Africa spinner for rest of season

Keshav Maharaj took career-best bowling figures of 9-129 against Sri Lanka last month

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj has joined Lancashire for their last four County Championship games of 2018.

The 28-year-old is in the Lancashire squad for Wednesday's four-day game against Worcestershire at Southport.

Maharaj has played 22 Test matches, taking 90 wickets at an average of 27.65, and claimed nine wickets in an innings against Sri Lanka in July.

"Having played in England with South Africa, it's been an ambition of mine to return," said Maharaj.

The left-armer took 17 wickets during the tour of England in 2017 and has been described as "world class" by Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple.

The Red Rose county are currently bottom of Division One and finish the season with three away games against Somerset, Yorkshire and Hampshire.