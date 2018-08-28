Tom Lace: Derbyshire sign Middlesex opener until end of season

Tom Lace has played second XI cricket for Middlesex but is yet to make his first-class bow

Middlesex have loaned opener Tom Lace to Derbyshire for the remainder of the Championship season.

Lace, 20, has yet to make his first-class bow for his parent county but has played six second-string matches and scored 322 runs.

"We wanted to bring in an out-and-out top-order batsman as short-term cover while Luis Reece continues his recovery," said captain Billy Godleman.

"Tom is a good young batsman who is keen to progress."

Middlesex director of cricket Angus Fraser commented: "This is a fantastic opportunity for Tom and a win-win for both parties.

"Tom has had an encouraging season with our second XI and the chance to test himself at a higher level is not one to miss."