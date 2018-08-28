England v India: Tourists will target Jonny Bairstow's broken finger - Mohammed Shami

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was in visible pain after breaking his finger on the third morning of the third Test

India will target Jonny Bairstow's broken finger if he plays for England in the fourth Test, says pace bowler Mohammed Shami.

Bairstow, 28, fractured the middle finger of his left hand while keeping wicket in the third Test defeat.

He said he hopes to keep at Southampton when the match starts on Thursday, but is likely to play as a specialist batsman if not.

"Not just me, any fast bowler will want to target his weak zone," said Shami.

"When you see that a batsman has a weakness and he feels uncomfortable in some way, you'd prefer to work on that aspect. We will definitely look at that."

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has tightness in his right quad and missed training on Tuesday. He will be assessed on Wednesday.

The hosts are 2-1 up in the five-match series.

'I'm protective of being England's keeper'

Bairstow sustained the injury when attempting to take a delivery from James Anderson on 20 August.

England one-day keeper Jos Buttler took the gloves for the remainder of the match, and will do so against at Southampton if Bairstow cannot keep.

Bairstow told BBC Radio 5 live his finger has "improved a lot over the last few days" but that he needs to train with the gloves on Tuesday and Wednesday before making a decision on whether he will keep this week.

Bairstow fell for a first-ball duck in the fourth innings as India won by 203 runs at Trent Bridge.

James Vince was recalled to the squad as batting cover if Bairstow is not fit to play.

"Hopefully it's not too long before I can get out there and get keeping and hopefully it's in this game," said Bairstow.

"I'm confident I should be able to play but I can't say I'm too confident without being out there performing in practice and the nets."

'You can tell how much it means to me'

Bairstow said he was "protective and proud" of being England keeper and did not want to give up the role in the longer term, adding that he will want to keep in the fifth Test at The Oval if ruled out this week.

"Over the last couple of years I've played as wicketkeeper, it's gone from people making comments about my keeping to people not even mentioning it," said Bairstow, who has played 57 Tests since making his debut in 2012.

"People were questioning it at the start but I've gone off and worked and worked and to get into a position where people aren't commenting about it is really pleasing for me.

"You can tell how much it means to me, keeping and batting for England.

"There is only one keeper in the side and I'll continue to want to keep wicket for England in Test matches and all formats, but at this moment in time Jos keeps in ODIs."