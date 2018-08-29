County Championship: Mark Stoneman 99 not out for Surrey against Notts

Mark Stoneman went into the game with a 2018 Championship average of only 20.92

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one): Surrey 256-6: Stoneman 99*, Foakes 48, Jacks 48 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Surrey 2 pts, Nottinghamshire 2 pts Scorecard

Surrey opener Mark Stoneman was left on 99 not out when bad light ended play eight overs early on day one of their game against Notts at The Oval.

The England batsman, who is yet to score a century this summer, batted for over five hours and hit 12 fours.

Leaders Surrey struggled to 36-3, losing Rory Burns, Dean Elgar and Ryan Patel after rain delayed the start.

But Stoneman put on 90 with Ben Foakes and 78 with Will Jacks, who were both dismissed for 48.

It was Jacks' final contribution to the game as he will be replaced for the second innings by Ollie Pope, who was released from England's squad for the fourth Test against India.

Nottinghamshire's seamers bowled well with the new ball, but Stoneman battled through the opening session and went on to pass his previous highest score of the season when he reached 87.

The left-hander has not made a hundred since scoring 111 for England against a Cricket Australia XI in Townsville on last winter's Ashes tour.

There was a hold-up in the final session after Tom Curran (12 not out) was struck on the helmet by Matt Milnes, but he hit the final ball for four before the umpires decided the light was not good enough to go on.

Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes told BBC Radio London:

"After getting put in to bat in helpful conditions for bowlers, I thought we did pretty well.

"It was always going to be challenging, it swung and nipped around a bit, so we're in a decent enough position at the moment.

"The way Rocky [Mark Stoneman] has played today and the last few weeks has been brilliant.

"I'm sure he'll sleep alright tonight. Hopefully he can come back tomorrow, get a few more and push on for us."