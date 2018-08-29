County Championship: Somerset enjoy productive day against Yorkshire

James Hildreth hit 15 fours during his 100-ball innings at Headingley

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day one): Somerset 374-8: Azhar 89, Hildreth 81, Davies 80; Brooks 4-103 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Somerset 4 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Scorecard

James Hildreth marked his 400th first-class match with a stylish 81 as title hopefuls Somerset enjoyed a productive opening day against Yorkshire.

Hildreth and Azhar Ali (89) put on 137 at Headingley after they lost both openers with only five on the board.

Steven Davies (80) and Lewis Gregory (65) then shared a stand of 114 as Somerset reached 374-8 at stumps.

Pace bowler Jack Brooks took 4-103 against the county he will join on a three-year contract at the end of 2018.

Second-placed Somerset went into the game 32 points behind Surrey and needing another good result to keep their momentum going.

But Brooks soon surprised Eddie Byrom with some extra bounce to have him caught behind before Marcus Trescothick edged David Willey to second slip.

Hildreth and Azhar steadied the innings with some fine strokes, but the former eventually fell to a good delivery from Willey with a century seemingly there for the taking.

Azhar was yorked by Josh Shaw, but Davies and Gregory dominated much of the final session - with the latter, who hit three sixes, reaching 50 off only 32 balls after being dropped on 45 - before both were caught in the same Brooks over.