Ireland's Balbirnie with superb run-out against Afghanistan
Andrew Balbirnie of Ireland produces a superb piece of fielding to run out Hashmatullah Shahidi in the second one-day international against Afghanistan.
The wicket reduced the visitors to 16-4 as they batted first in the match at Stormont near Belfast.
Ireland are attempting to level the three-match series having lost by 29 runs on Monday.
