County Championship: Ian Bell puts Warwickshire on top v Glamorgan

Warwickshire's Olly Stone took four wickets on day one in Colwyn Bay

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Colwyn Bay (day one): Glamorgan 203: Meschede 53*; Stone 4-28, Patel 3-23 Warwickshire 116-3: Bell 43* Glamorgan 2 pts, Warwickshire 3 pts Scorecard

Division Two leaders Warwickshire finished day one at Colwyn Bay on top as they finished on 116-3 in reply to Glamorgan's 203 all out.

A combination of pace from Olly Stone (4-28) and spin from Jeetan Patel (3-23) meant Glamorgan rarely got going.

Craig Meschede's unbeaten 53 did allow the home innings to scramble one batting point.

But Ian Bell's 43 not out steered the visitors to a healthy position at the close, just 87 runs behind.

Glamorgan have yet to dismiss England Test batsman Bell this season, as he scored unbeaten hundreds against them in both innings of Warwickshire's victory at Edgbaston.

He was dropped at slip off by Andrew Salter on 36, a miss which could prove costly for the home side.