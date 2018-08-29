County Championship: Middlesex peg back Sussex as bowlers thrive at Lord's

Middlesex batsman Max Holden (right) scored his third half-century of the County Championship season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one): Middlesex 169: Holden 50*, Gubbins 29; Jordan 3-26, Archer 3-34 Sussex 120-6: Salt 32, Wells 24; Fuller 2-16, Harris 2-47 Sussex 3 pts, Middlesex 2 pts Scorecard

Sussex bowled out Middlesex, but were pegged back as 16 wickets fell on day one in difficult batting conditions.

The visitors decided to field at Lord's and reduced Middlesex to 57-4 before Max Holden top-scored with an unbeaten 50 to help them reach 169 all out.

Phil Salt (32) and Luke Wells (24) got promotion-chasing Sussex off to a solid start in the evening session but they then went from 45 without loss to 92-5.

The players went off for bad light with Sussex 120-6, still 49 runs behind.

Chris Jordan (3-26) and Jofra Archer (3-34) were the pick of the visiting bowlers, but Sussex conceded 39 extras as only three Middlesex batsmen reached double figures.

Sussex went into the match second in Division Two but also found batting tough as Middlesex seamers James Harris and James Fuller took two wickets each.

Jordan was dropped at slip by Sam Robson on four before umpires Jeff Evans and Ben Debenham took the players off with six overs of the day remaining.