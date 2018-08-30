County Championship: Somerset held up by Yorkshire's Hodd & Kohler-Cadmore

Andrew Hodd reached 50 off 80 balls in his first Championship game since April

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day two): Somerset 399: Azhar 89, Hildreth 81, Davies 80; Brooks 5-116 Yorkshire 292-7: Hodd 84*, Kohler-Cadmore 81; Davey 4-53 Somerset 6 pts, Yorkshire 5 pts Scorecard

Andy Hodd and Tom Kohler-Cadmore frustrated Somerset with a 173-run partnership on day two at Headingley.

The Yorkshire pair came together with their side in trouble on 119-5 in reply to Somerset's 399 all out.

Kohler-Cadmore was caught behind just before the close for 81, but Hodd ended 84 not out in a total of 292-7

During the morning, Jack Brooks removed Jamie Overton for figures of 5-116 as second-placed Somerset only managed to add 25 to their overnight 374-8.

When Yorkshire began their reply, they soon lost Harry Brook, who played on to Lewis Gregory, and New Zealand Test star Kane Williamson (18) also departed before lunch when he was taken in the gully off Craig Overton.

Adam Lyth (45) and Gary Ballance (37) added 59, but both went as Yorkshire lost three wickets for eight runs in the space of five overs - Lyth brilliantly taken low and one-handed at slip by 42-year-old Marcus Trescothick.

Hodd will retire from first-class cricket at the end of the summer, but collected 12 boundaries in his innings, while Kohler-Cadmore hit two sixes and seven fours before he fell to a good delivery by Josh Davey.

The Scot also had Matthew Fisher lbw with the final delivery of the day's play and has figures of 4-53, with Somerset 107 runs ahead.