County Championship: Lancashire left with difficult chase to beat Worcestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Southport (day two): Worcestershire 222 & 252: Parnell 50; Bailey 3-53 Lancashire 161: Tongue 5-63 & 8-0 Lancashire (3 pts) need 306 more runs to beat Worcestershire (4 pts) Scorecard

Lancashire have been left a testing victory target of 314 to beat fellow Division One strugglers Worcestershire.

Lancashire ended day two on 8-0, needing 306 more to win at Southport.

After the hosts conceded a deficit of 61 runs when they were dismissed for 161 in their first innings, with Josh Tongue taking 5-63, Worcestershire were bowled out for 252 in their second.

But valuable lower-order runs from Ben Cox (40) and Wayne Parnell (50) pushed the visitors into a strong position.

Fifteen wickets have fallen in each of the first two days and a result in this low-scoring contest is likely to come on day three, barring bad weather.

The day began well for Worcestershire, taking Lancashire's five remaining first-innings wickets before lunch, with Tongue and South African paceman Parnell (3-42) doing the majority of the damage.

Tom Bailey then reduced the visitors to 31-3 in their second innings before a recovery from Worcestershire, who steadily built a healthy lead despite only Parnell reaching a half-century.

Lancashire's South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-64) snared his fellow countryman at short leg as he took his first wickets in English county cricket.

the Red Rose county began the game bottom of the table and have played one match more than all of their rivals at the foot of Division One, including second-bottom Worcestershire.