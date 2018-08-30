Ian Bell: Warwickshire batsman passes 20,000 first-class runs as Glamorgan struggle

Ian Bell played the most recent of his 118 England Tests in 2015

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Colwyn Bay (day two): Glamorgan 203: Meschede 53*; Stone 4-28, Patel 3-23 Warwickshire 445-8: Bell 204, Hain 61 Glamorgan 3 pts, Warwickshire 7 pts Scorecard

Warwickshire's England batsman Ian Bell continued his mastery over Glamorgan as he passed the landmark of 20,000 first-class career runs.

Bell's 204 steered the promotion-chasers to 445-8, already 242 runs ahead of the home side, at Colwyn Bay.

It took his tally to 425 runs for once out against Glamorgan in three innings in 2018.

Sam Hain (61) helped Bell add 121 for the fifth wicket, while Keith Barker chipped in 43 not out.

The run-feast for 36-year-old Bell, who was discarded by England in 2016, came in sharp contrast to England's batting struggles against India in the fourth Test at Southampton.

He eventually fell lbw to Andrew Salter after facing 331 balls, hitting 24 fours and two sixes, while there were two wickets each for Ruaidhri Smith and Craig Meschede in a persevering Glamorgan attack.

Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell told BBC WM:

"Hundreds are good, but big 'daddy 100s' as (ex-England batting coach) Graham Gooch called them are the ones that win games of cricket.

"It was nice to go through, get a big 100 for the team and that puts us in a good place.

"(Thinking of an England recall) isn't anything I'm carrying into this game, but right now I'm happy, I'm playing well, I'm moving well and enjoying my cricket and the expectation and drive is here.

"Who knows what the next 12 months holds? (If England call) I'm sure I'll answer the phone."