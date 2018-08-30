County Championship: Dawid Malan helps Middlesex build lead over Sussex

Dawid Malan scored his third half-century of the County Championship season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two): Middlesex 169 & 210-5: Malan 69*, Eskinazi 60; Robinson 2-46 Sussex 171: Salt 32; Harris 4-61 Middlesex (3 pts) lead Sussex (3 pts) by 208 runs Scorecard

Middlesex had the better of day two against Sussex at Lord's as the hosts built a second-innings advantage.

After resuming on 120-6, Sussex were bowled out for 171 to give them a first-innings lead of two runs.

Middlesex lost openers Nick Gubbins and Sam Robson early on as they were reduced to 29-2, but Stevie Eskinazi's 60 helped them out of trouble.

Captain Dawid Malan finished unbeaten on 69, with James Harris alongside him on 24 not out, as they closed on 210-5.

England Test batsman Malan showed patience to anchor the innings, batting for over more than four hours, while Eoin Morgan and Max Holden both went cheaply.

Promotion-chasing Sussex will be able to take the new ball after five overs on day three and will be hoping for early breakthroughs as the visitors look to restrict Middlesex's total.