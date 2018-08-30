County Championship: Derbyshire reply well to Kent's 561 all out

Wayne Madsen passed 800 Championship runs for Derbyshire this season during his innings on Thursday

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day two): Kent 561: Denly 106, Crawley 96, Stewart 85, Henry 81; Palladino 5-113 Derbyshire 210-2: Godleman 71, Madsen 60* Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Kent (5 pts) by 351 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire made a solid start in reply to Kent's 561 all out on day two of their Division Two contest at Derby's County Ground.

The hosts reached 210-2 at the close, trailing by 351 runs.

Debutant Tom Lace (40) added 69 for the first wicket with captain Billy Godleman (71), who continued Derbyshire's progress alongside the experienced Wayne Madsen (60 not out).

Earlier, Kent moved on from 365-6 to post a huge first-innings total.

Grant Stewart (85) and Matt Henry, who made a career-best 81, put on 119 in 20 overs for the visitors' eighth wicket.

Kent have now made the two biggest scores in Division Two this season, following their 582-9 declared against Gloucestershire in June.

Kent bowler Matt Henry told BBC Radio Kent:

"There's no doubt it's a really good wicket, and if we can stay patient and disciplined for a long period of time, we can get a result.

"I just wanted to keep things pretty simple - Grant Stewart and I put on a good partnership - we were just trying to keep them out there as long as we could to make them fatigued, but they batted really well and saw off the new ball.

"We looked really like taking wickets towards the end, which is a good sign going into tomorrow."