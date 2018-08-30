BBC Sport - England v India: Sam Curran reaches 50 with huge six
'A quality innings' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six
- From the section Cricket
England's Sam Curran reaches his second Test fifty with a huge six as the hosts edge towards a respectable total against India on day one of the fourth Test at Southampton.
