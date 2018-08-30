BBC Sport - England v India: Sam Curran scores 78 as hosts bowled out for 246

Curran shines after England collapse again

  • From the section Cricket

Watch highlights as Sam Curran hits 78 as England are bowled out for 246 on day one of the fourth Test against India at Southampton.

MATCH REPORT: England bowled out for 246 despite Curran's 78

WATCH MORE: 'A quality innings' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six

WATCH MORE: 'A horrible dismissal' - Jennings 'completely deceived' by Bumrah

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Curran shines after England collapse again

  • From the section Cricket
Video

We showed we're a top, top team - England boss Neville

Video

'I am one of the greatest managers in the world'

Video

Man Utd have 'lost it' - Premier League predictions

Video

F1 becoming too predictable - Alonso

Video

Phone call interrupts Arsenal boss during news conference

Video

How a 'witch' helped Brighton defender Balogun

Video

Ainslie goes for America's Cup again

  • From the section Sailing
Video

'Losing my legs wasn't a problem, I was happy to be alive' - Monger meets Zanardi

Top Stories