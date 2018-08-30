Derbyshire: David Houghton to become head of cricket in October

David Houghton scored 1,464 runs at an average of 43.05 in 22 Tests for Zimbabwe

Derbyshire have appointed Middlesex batting coach David Houghton as their new head of cricket, a role the Zimbabwean will take up in October.

The 61-year-old has had two previous spells coaching at Derbyshire.

He will have have overall responsibility for all cricket management at The 3aaa County Ground.

Houghton will be supported by John Wright, who will assist the club in a new advisory role which will include recruitment and cricket strategy.

"David is highly-respected within the game and brings a wealth of experience to the role," cricket advisory director Colin Tunnicliffe told the club website.

"David impressed us with his vision and made it clear that he wants to continue and build on the progress shown over the last couple of years."