County Championship: Middlesex beat Sussex to complete third straight win

Middlesex's James Harris took two wickets to end with match figures of 6-104

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three): Middlesex 169 & 232: Malan 72; Archer 5-69, Robinson 4-59 Sussex 171 & 175: Fuller 3-37, Bamber 3-50, Harris 2-43 Middlesex (19 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by 55 runs Scorecard

Middlesex made it three County Championship Division Two wins in a row as they completed a 55-run victory over Sussex in a low-scoring game at Lord's.

Resuming on their overnight 210-5, the hosts lost their five wickets for just a further 22 runs to be bowled out for 232, Jofra Archer (5-69) taking three wickets, and Ollie Robinson (4-59) two.

David Wiese and Danny Briggs' last-wicket stand of 47 held up the hosts.

But Sussex were finally bowled out for 175 to end a run of four straight wins.

Middlesex move to within 23 points of second-placed Sussex, who suffered only their second Championship loss of the season.

Sussex's next game at home to Leicestershire starts on Tuesday, when Middlesex go to Bristol to face Gloucestershire.

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie told BBC Sussex:

"We gave away too many extras in this game but, at the end of the day, we just didn't score enough runs, particularly having bowled Middlesex out for 169 on the first day.

"We are disappointed to lose but to win four Championship games on the bounce before this was a terrific achievement.

"We are playing good cricket and the lads are in a pretty good place. We are always learning and always looking to improve."