County Championship: Gloucestershire's Chris Dent hits double ton against Leicestershire
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground (day three):
|Gloucestershire 202 & 402-4 dec: Dent 214*; Ackermann 2-26
|Leicestershire 111 & 117-6: Cosgrove 42*; Miles 3-36
|Leicestershire (3 pts) need 377 more runs to beat Gloucestershire (4 pts)
|Scorecard
An unbeaten double century from Gloucestershire opener Chris Dent heaped more misery on Leicestershire.
After sharing a century stand with Miles Hammond on day two, Dent (214 not out) put on 112 with James Bracey (43) and 183 with Benny Howell (56).
The Bristol-born batsman hit 26 fours and two sixes as the hosts declared on 402-4 in their second innings.
Craig Miles took 3-36 and Ryan Higgins 2-14 as Leicestershire slipped to 117-6 at the close, needing 377 more to win.