County Championship: Patel bowls Warwickshire to victory over Glamorgan

Jeetan Patel has played 24 Tests for New Zealand

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Colwyn Bay (day three): Glamorgan 203 and 265: Smith 52*, Carlson 49; Patel 7-83 Warwickshire 503: Bell 204, Hain 61, Barker 58; Smith 3-98 Warwickshire (23 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by an innings and 35 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel led his side's victory charge as they finished Glamorgan off inside three days by an innings and 35 runs.

The off-spinner claimed his 800th first-class wicket and ended with figures of 7-83 as Glamorgan were out for 265 in their second innings.

Ruaidhri Smith made 52 not out in a late stand. Kiran Carlson hit 49.

Earlier Division Two leaders Warwickshire had stretched their first innings lead to 300.

Patel's figures were his best of the season as the Bears moved 24 points clear of promotion rivals Sussex, who lost to Middlesex.

Meanwhile Glamorgan suffered their seventh loss in eight games and their third successive innings defeat.