County Championship: Leaders Surrey beat Notts by an innings at The Oval

Surrey's Conor McKerr took the last wicket at The Oval to earn match figures of 7-47

County Championship Division One, Kia Oval Surrey 375: Stoneman 144, Foakes 48, Jacks 48; Wood 3-66 Nottinghamshire 101: T Curran 5-28, McKerr 3-21 & 149: Brathwaite 60; McKerr 4-26, Morkel 3-39 Surrey (23 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by an innings and 125 runs Scorecard

Division One leaders Surrey finished off Nottinghamshire just after lunch on the third day at The Oval to win by an innings and 125 runs to claim a seventh straight County Championship win.

Resuming on their overnight 83-2, things looked even bleaker for Notts when Morne Morkel removed Samit Patel and Billy Root in successive balls.

And when opener Kraigg Brathwaite was sixth out for 60 it looked all over.

Conor McKerr took 4-26 and Morkel 3-39 as Notts were all out for 149.

The visitors were always up against it after losing skipper Steven Mullaney and Matt Carter before play began on the first morning through injury and illness respectively.

But it was still a real trouncing as, in reply to Surrey's 375, Notts were bowled out for 101 to follow on - and they performed little better second time around.

That meant a second big win for Surrey over Notts inside six weeks, having beaten them by an innings and 183 runs at Trent Bridge.

For McKerr, who represented South Africa Under-19s before joining Surrey three years ago, after which he qualified to play for England, his match figures of 7-47 came in just his seventh first-class match.

Tom Curran took six wickets in the match on his first Championship appearance of the season.

How do things stand now?

Surrey's 23-point victory - their eighth in 10 Championship matches this season - strengthens their already dominant position at the top, now 55 points clear - prior to the finish of second-placed Somerset's game with Yorkshire - with just four games left.

Although still third in the table with just three games left, Notts, promoted back to Division One last September, remain one of the six sides involved in the relegation equation.

Despite passing 1,000 first-class runs in the first innings, Surrey opener Rory Burns still needs another 39 to reach 1,000 Championship runs.

Surrey's next game is against Essex at Chelmsford beginning on Tuesday, 4 September, while Notts host Yorkshire.

Surrey captain Rory Burns told BBC Radio London:

"It was another great win. Mark Stoneman set it up for us by playing a really good innings when conditions were not easy with the ball nipping around a bit and also swinging.

"It was a slightly better time for us to bat on that first day, as the pitch was a bit slower, but I'm really happy with the way we've played. The quicker bowlers were all outstanding and it was another excellent team effort.

"In terms of the title I don't think it is a done deal yet. We will simply continue to do the things we've been doing well, which is trying to concentrate on building partnerships when we bat, then build pressure with the ball."

Surrey all-rounder Tom Curran told BBC Radio London:

"It's good to be playing four-day cricket again and to be able to contribute.

"It's felt like a stop-start summer since I got back from the Indian Premier League in May, and being sidelined with injury in July didn't help.

"I've had a few little niggles, but now I'm back fully fit and being able to help the team win another game makes it all the sweeter."

Notts head coach Peter Moores told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"That's twice Surrey have beaten us by an innings now this season. They're a very good team who are playing some excellent cricket, but I don't think in either match that we've played our best and that's disappointing.

"We've had a tough season with a number of injuries that have not helped us, but in this match we were very disappointed with our first innings in particular in the way we batted. Surrey bowled very impressively and kept up the pressure relentlessly.

"Mark Stoneman played the significant innings of the match. At 36-3 in their first innings, we had got ourselves into a good position, but then Stoneman and others managed to put together a few good partnerships."