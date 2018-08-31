Rory Kleinveldt: Northamptonshire all-rounder to leave club at end of the season

Rory Kleinveldt helped Northants to their second T20 Blast title in 2016

Northants all-rounder Rory Kleinveldt is leaving the club at the end of the season to return to South Africa.

The 35-year-old has taken 140 County Championship wickets since joining the county in 2015, including a career-best 9-65 against Notts in 2017.

The former South Africa international has also made numerous match-winning contributions with the bat.

"I can honestly say it's been a great few years for me here," he told the Northamptonshire website.

"I'm leaving with some amazing memories and wish the lads all the best for the future."

Northants have four County Championship fixtures remaining, finishing with a home game against Sussex.

Head coach David Ripley added: "Rory has been a strong character in the dressing room and has never taken a backward step.

"He's a fine competitor with bat or ball and I've really enjoyed having him around."