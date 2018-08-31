Ben Duckett: Nottinghamshire sign Northamptonshire's England Test batsman

Ben Duckett played four Tests for England late in 2016

Nottinghamshire have signed England Test batsman Ben Duckett from Northants on an initial loan, followed by a three-year deal until 2021.

The 23-year-old left-hander, who has played in four Tests and three one-day internationals, has been at Wantage Road since the age of 11.

He said: "I can't thank Northants enough for the support they've given me and their understanding about my move.

"I needed a new challenge to stretch myself and get the most from my game."

Duckett is the second signing made by Notts from one of their East Midlands neighbours, having last week added Derbyshire opening batsman Ben Slater on a similar deal.

Duckett has spent the entirety of his career at Northamptonshire - his home county - making his way up through the age groups, into the academy and then contributing to a hugely successful period for the club which saw the Steelbacks claim two T20 Blast trophies and fall just short of promotion into Division One of the County Championship last year.

Northants chairman of cricket Nigel Felton said: "We are disappointed to be losing a player of Ben's potential.

"He enjoyed international recognition and contributed significantly to domestic success whilst at the county."

Duckett earned his England call following the second of those T20 Blast successes in 2016 and, after falling out of favour, wants further international recognition playing at a Test ground.

"Trent Bridge is an incredible ground," he said. "The squad has an unbelievable amount of talent. I want to push myself, learn as much as I can and test myself against some of the best players in the country."