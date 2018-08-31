BBC Sport - Ireland captain Porterfield upbeat despite series defeat by Afghanistan
Porterfield upbeat despite series defeat by Afghanistan
Ireland skipper William Porterfield says there are positives to take from the ODI series with Afghanistan despite losing out 2-1 to the tourists.
Afghanistan cruised to an eight-wicket victory on Friday at Stormont to clinch a series success.
Porterfield won the toss and elected to bat but Ireland were bowled out for just 124 before the Afghans reached 127-2 with over 26 overs to spare.