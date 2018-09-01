County Championship: Essex beat Hampshire to ease relegation fears

Essex fast bowler Peter Siddle has now taken 34 wickets in six Championship matches this summer

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day four): Essex 435: Lawrence 124, Chopra 61, Ten Doeschate 55; Abbott 5-90 Hampshire 172 & 211: Alsop 51, Northeast 41; Siddle 5-48, Harmer 4-64 Essex (24 pts) beat Hampshire (2 pts) by an innings and 52 runs Scorecard

Reigning county champions Essex beat Hampshire by an innings and 52 runs to ease Division One relegation fears.

Australian Test paceman Peter Siddle took 5-48, while spinner Simon Harmer chipped in with 4-64.

Hants, 17-2 overnight, made a bad start when Ian Holland played on before James Vince had his off stump extracted by Siddle, then Kyle Abbott was run out.

From 63-5, they at least took the game well into the final session before being bowled out for 211.

In his penultimate game before returning down under to play for Victoria in the JLT One-Day Cup and Sheffield Shield, Siddle's third 'five for' in successive games took his haul of wickets to 34 in just six matches

His last game will be against leaders Surrey, also at Chelmsford, starting next Tuesday (4 September), while Hampshire must visit bottom club Worcestershire, another of the six sides involved in the relegation equation.