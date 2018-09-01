County Championship: Somerset beat Yorkshire in Leeds to maintain title hopes

Lewis Gregory returned his best County Championship bowling figures of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day four): Somerset 399 & 339-7 dec: Abell 132*, Hildreth 72, Gregory 57; Willey 3-72 Yorkshire 320 & 194: Williamson 51, Shaw 42, Willey 34*; J Overton 4-25, Gregory 4-33 Somerset (22 pts) beat Yorkshire (5 pts) by 224 runs Scorecard

Somerset moved back to within 32 points of leaders Surrey as they beat Yorkshire to maintain their outside Championship Division One title hopes.

Jamie Overton and Lewis Gregory took four wickets each as Yorkshire, 8-2 overnight, were bowled out midway through the final session for 194.

Kane Williamson (51) and Josh Shaw (41) rallied early in the day before late resistance from David Willey (34*).

But Overton took the final two wickets to wrap up a 224-run victory.

He finished with 4-25, twin brother Craig claimed two and Gregory (4-33) returned his best County Championship bowling figures of the season.

Yorkshire, who drop into the bottom two, next visit Nottinghamshire on Tuesday, when Somerset host Lancashire, another of the six sides involved in the relegation equation.

Somerset celebrated their sixth win in 10 Championship games this season but for now, the key game on their agenda will come in the penultimate round of fixtures (18-21 September) when they are scheduled to host leaders Surrey at Taunton in their final home match.

In his final game before going home to be replaced by fellow countryman Jeet Raval, New Zealand captain Williamson got the 22 runs he needed, in his 90-run stand with Yorkshire nightwatchman Shaw, to go past 10,000 first-class runs in his career.